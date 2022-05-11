Lord Baltimore Hotel to reopen for guests July 1 after pandemic service

The Lord Baltimore Hotel will open for guests again July 1 at 20 W. Baltimore St. following two years of serving as Baltimore’s triage, respite and insolation center.

In preparation to welcome guests, the hotel engaged American Disinfectant Company, now known as American Pest, to provide disinfection and deep cleaning services. Recently, the hotel earned two significant accreditations — GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, and GHA WellHotel Accreditation for Medical Travel from Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) — becoming the very first in the United States to achieve the joint GBAC STAR / GHA WellHotel Accreditation for Medical Travel.

These accreditations ensure that the hotel complies with cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention standards, as well as customer experience and safety protocols specific to the needs and expectations of medical travel guests.

Lord Baltimore Hotel staff received infection prevention training from the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) to properly serve Baltimore and that training will carry on in the team’s service to future guests. In addition, the hotel will offer an amenity package featuring PPE and sanitizer.