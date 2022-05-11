Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MELISSA LYNN BURKE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions May 11, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Drug  and paraphernalia possession

Convicted by the Circuit Court for Caroline County of possession of oxycodone, possession of Suboxone, and three counts of possession of paraphernalia, Melissa Lynn Burke, appellant, presents for our review two issues: whether the evidence is sufficient to support the convictions, and whether the court erred in failing to merge the convictions for possession of paraphernalia.

Read the opinion

