Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SteelToad achieves certification as a CMMC C3PAO organization

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2022

SteelToad, a Baltimore-based cybersecurity technology company, announced Wednesday it has achieved the status of CMMC C3PAO (CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization), as designated by the CMMC Accreditation Body.

This accreditation authorizes the company to contract with Organizations Seeking Certifications (OSC) and to conduct CMMC appraisals to certify cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) is a set of standards and processes designed to secure the cybersecurity infrastructure within the Defense Industrial Base. Although CMMC, version 2.0, was released in November 2021, CMMC assessments have not yet been approved to commence. Assessments will be necessary to achieve CMMC certification for the 300,000 companies conducting business with the Department of Defense.

In addition to becoming the first HUBZone C3PAO, SteelToad is also the first authorized C3PAO designated in Maryland, keeping with the state’s cybersecurity focus and Governor Hogan’s description of Maryland as the “cyber capital of America”. Andy Cooper, SteelToad Vice President of Technology Solutions stated, “With our extensive experience in cybersecurity, cloud, and software engineering, we bring a unique skill set to CMMC training and assessments. As a technical team, we know it is imperative to build security into every solution, and we are excited about the and opportunity that this range of capability affords us, in helping to secure the Defense Industrial Base.”

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo