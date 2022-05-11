SteelToad achieves certification as a CMMC C3PAO organization

SteelToad, a Baltimore-based cybersecurity technology company, announced Wednesday it has achieved the status of CMMC C3PAO (CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization), as designated by the CMMC Accreditation Body.

This accreditation authorizes the company to contract with Organizations Seeking Certifications (OSC) and to conduct CMMC appraisals to certify cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) is a set of standards and processes designed to secure the cybersecurity infrastructure within the Defense Industrial Base. Although CMMC, version 2.0, was released in November 2021, CMMC assessments have not yet been approved to commence. Assessments will be necessary to achieve CMMC certification for the 300,000 companies conducting business with the Department of Defense.

In addition to becoming the first HUBZone C3PAO, SteelToad is also the first authorized C3PAO designated in Maryland, keeping with the state’s cybersecurity focus and Governor Hogan’s description of Maryland as the “cyber capital of America”. Andy Cooper, SteelToad Vice President of Technology Solutions stated, “With our extensive experience in cybersecurity, cloud, and software engineering, we bring a unique skill set to CMMC training and assessments. As a technical team, we know it is imperative to build security into every solution, and we are excited about the and opportunity that this range of capability affords us, in helping to secure the Defense Industrial Base.”