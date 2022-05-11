Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TIMOTHY BROCKINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions May 11, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to compel search warrant — Pending matters

In 2007, Timothy Brockington, appellant, was tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on numerous charges in Case No. 105231025 and Case Nos. 105217026-33. The trial court granted appellant’s motion for judgment of acquittal on all charges in Case No. 105231025. A jury then convicted appellant of kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, carjacking, and robbery in some of the remaining case numbers.

Read the opinion

