ADVERTISEMENT
(3) ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL SERVICES
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (3) Assistant Attorneys General positions in the Department of General Services.
Closing Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.