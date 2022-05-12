Amy Price | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Amy Price to senior marketing and training specialist. Formerly marketing and training specialist, Price has worked for CRC since 2016.

In her new role, Price will be responsible for the training of new department team members, creating content, scheduling and executing regular leasing meetings for the multifamily division and the multifamily advertising budgeting process. She will also be responsible for auditing and updating department standard operating procedures while maintaining her previous responsibilities such as assisting with property acquisitions and takeovers and creating video training for learning opportunities.

Prior to joining CRC, Price worked with R.E. Michel and Tryko Partners. She earned an Associate of Science in business management from Anne Arundel Community College and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in business communication from Stevenson University. Price is a certified National Apartment Leasing Professional.