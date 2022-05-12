ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General position in the Maryland Department of Health.
Closing Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
