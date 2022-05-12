Don Mohler | Mohler Communication Strategies

Don Mohler is the recipient of the Trustee Alumni Award from his alma mater, McDaniel College (formerly Western Maryland College). Mohler earned both a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1972 and Master of Liberal Arts in 1977 from Western Maryland.

The Trustee Alumni Award is the highest alumni honor given at McDaniel in recognition of alumni career and service achievement.

Mohler spent his entire career in public service. He was selected as Baltimore County Executive in 2018 and served as communications director and chief of staff to Baltimore County Executives Jim Smith and Kevin Kamenetz.

Currently, Mohler is president and CEO of Mohler Communication Strategies, where he provides community engagement strategies and consults on media and communications, including guiding crisis communication efforts.