Orchard Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center introduces clinical concierge program

Orchard Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Towson announced Thursday it has introduced a clinical concierge program, welcoming Alexander Rebich, RN, as its new nurse concierge.

The program is designed to facilitate seamless communication among residents, their caregivers, and the facility’s nursing and medical staff. As the nurse concierge, Rebich assists in educating residents on their medical conditions and medications. He also liaises with residents’ caregivers, providing regular updates, including changes in condition, and answering any questions they may have.

Rebich previously worked as a floor nurse in a rehabilitation setting. He earned his RN and LPN at Community College of Baltimore County, Dundalk and also was a student intern at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Orchard Hill develops its offerings and programs with Marquis Health Consulting Services, which supports the facility.

The clinical concierge introduction comes on the heels of the 134-bed skilled nursing facility completing a multi-million-dollar renovation and modernization – with top-to-bottom upgrades throughout the facility. Orchard Hill in recent years has also enhanced its specialty programming in partnership with leading regional healthcare providers. Its comprehensive range of offerings includes cardiac care, palliative care, physiatry and chronic kidney disease management programs, as well as pulmonary rehab featuring a full-time respiratory therapist.

Located at 111 West Road, Orchard Hill provides post-hospital care, short term rehab and long-term residential care. The facility is committed to serving as a health care resource for the families of patients and the local community. Together with Marquis, it has established a resource library of physician-curated content, addressing many topics of interest.

Based in Brick, N.J., Marquis Health Consulting Services is a nursing home consulting company currently supporting mid-Atlantic and New England facilities totaling approximately 6,000 skilled nursing and assisted living beds.