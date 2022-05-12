Paco and Tina Rodriguez | SAGE Dining Services

Paco and Tina Rodriguez, the founders of SAGE Dining Services, were awarded the Silver Plate Award from the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), one of the highest honors in the hospitality industry.

Since 1954, the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have honored standout contributions from the nation’s restaurant and food service operators. Past recipients include Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller of the French Laundry, J. Willard Marriott, and the late Ruth Fertel of Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Selection in the business and industry/foodservice management category recognizes SAGE Dining Services for three-plus decades of leadership in on-campus dining for independent schools and private colleges throughout the U.S. and in Canada.

From SAGE’s inception from a bedroom of their home in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore, the Rodriguezes pioneered an inclusive approach to campus dining, focusing on nutrition, allergy management, quality service, financial transparency, and local sourcing. Locally, SAGE serves Notre Dame of Maryland University, McDonogh School, Loyola Blakefield, Calvert Hall College High School, The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland, and many others.

The complete 68th Silver Plate class, which includes winners in six other categories, will gather in Chicago May 21 at IFMA’s annual award ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments and learn who earned the Gold Plate Award.

The Rodriguezes previously won the Sarah Daignault Outstanding Support for Independent Schools Award from the National Business Officers Association in 2021 and an Influential Marylanders Award from The Maryland Daily Record in 2020. Tina Rodriguez also won The Maryland Daily Record’s Top 100 Women Award in 2020.