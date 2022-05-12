SECU Maryland surpasses $5B in assets

SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union and based in Linthicum, announced Thursday it surpassed more than $5 billion in assets, them most of any credit union in the state.

SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide and is the largest credit union in Maryland based on total assets.

In reaching this milestone, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation will commit $1 million in community impact grants over the next five years in memory of its longest-serving Board member, Donald Tynes, Sr. This notes the largest sum and first commitment named in honor of a notable individual by SECU.

SECU will spend the next several months discerning how and where to allocate funds where they are most needed and can make the largest impact in Maryland.

More immediately, SECU will donate $50 on behalf of each of its 358 employees to the SECU MD Foundation, which supports education, health and community development initiatives throughout Maryland. These funds will benefit Maryland nonprofits devoting their time to helping others and will be awarded this summer through the Foundation’s grant program.

As part of its community impact efforts in 2021, the SECU MD Foundation awarded $115,000 in scholarships, totaling more than $815,000 since the program’s inception, gave away more than $120,000 to local nonprofits and charity partners, including Kennedy Krieger Institute and Special Olympics Maryland, and inspired 96,000 acts of kindness through its annual Kindness Connects campaign.

Serving more than 250,000 members across Maryland, SECU has 25 financial centers and provides access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network.