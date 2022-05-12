Sugarloaf Business Center sold for $6.2M in Frederick County

The Edge Capital Markets Group brokered the sale of the Sugarloaf Business Center, a two-building asset containing nearly 62,000 square feet of flex/industrial space in Ijamsville.

The sales price was $6.2 million and the portfolio is currently 97% leased and occupied. Joe Friedman, partner at Edge Capital Markets and Senior Associate Joshua Norwitz represented the seller and RDV Investments LLC and also procured the buyer Adams-Aumiller Properties in this transaction. Robb Aumiller and Delbert Adams are principals with the new owner.

Located at 9639 Doctor Perry Road and minutes away from Interstate 270, the two-story buildings are positioned south of Frederick and Urbana and approximately 40 miles from Washington and 60 miles from Baltimore. The assets are equipped with 14-foot ceiling heights and dock and on-grade loading docks, feature average bay sizes of approximately 2,000 square feet of space and include a free surface parking lot that surrounds the buildings.

Space is currently configured in a 65% warehouse to 35% office mix to suit the needs of the current tenants which include Amentum, a federal government contracting company, engineering services firm Silver Palm Technologies and Wow Your Closet, a locally-based contractor specializing in residential renovations and improvements.

Edge is a commercial real estate firm providing a full complement of advisory, leasing, investment sales, management, construction, property management and engineering services to clients throughout the Washington, Maryland, northern Virginia and Pennsylvania marketplaces.