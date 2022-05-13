Aspen Institute, M&T Bank offer $5K micro-grants through Weaver Awards

M&T Bank and Weave: The Social Fabric Project, a program of The Aspen Institute, will honor the work of 20 Baltimore individuals and groups who are building community through the Weaver Awards, offering micro-grants of $5,000.

The Weaver Awards, launched in Baltimore in 2021, focus on identifying and supporting Baltimoreans who prioritize their community’s emotional needs for connection and belonging. The program is open to Baltimore city residents 18 and older, including those who work in groups with budgets under $250,000 a year.

Individuals and groups can apply via video and an online application from now through June 6. The application process includes answering a few questions about themselves, their communities, and their Baltimore projects and inviting recommendations from neighbors. A local panel of community advocates will review the candidates and announce 20 awardees in late July. Each will receive $5,000 to be used within 12 months.

The Weaver Awards were designed specifically for individuals and small groups who don’t have the time, experience, or networks to receive typical grants from foundations, corporations, or governments. Awardees will have regular check-ins with the Weave Project, but no formal reports or budgets to submit. All applicants will also be invited to join the awards celebration and the #WeaveBaltimore community for peer support, learning and access to resources.

M&T Bank helped design and launch the Weaver Awards in Baltimore last year. In 2021, the award’s inaugural year, 10 groups were selected from 100 applications.