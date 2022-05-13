ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Mid-size Suburban Maryland law firm focusing in Insurance Defense and Plaintiff Personal Injury litigation has opening for attorney with 5-10 years’ experience. Candidates must be motivated and possess excellent research and writing, organizational, and case management skills. Maryland and D.C. Bar required; preference given to candidates barred in all three metropolitan jurisdictions – Maryland, D.C., and Virginia – and those with trial experience. Salary commensurate with experience; excellent benefits.

Send resume to lcolevas@decarodoran.com

