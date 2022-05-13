Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs May 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Mid-size Suburban Maryland law firm focusing in Insurance Defense and Plaintiff Personal Injury litigation has opening for attorney with 5-10 years’ experience. Candidates must be motivated and possess excellent research and writing, organizational, and case management skills. Maryland and D.C. Bar required; preference given to candidates barred in all three metropolitan jurisdictions – Maryland, D.C., and Virginia – and those with trial experience. Salary commensurate with experience; excellent benefits.
Send resume to lcolevas@decarodoran.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo