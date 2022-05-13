GBMC Healthcare raises money with annual ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes’ event

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center helped raise more than $100,000 as it hosted the seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes April 23 on the GBMC campus in Towson and as a virtual component throughout April.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes brought the community together during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April to support GBMC’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence (DV) Program, the region’s most comprehensive sexual assault, sexual abuse, and domestic violence treatment center. The event provides the critical funding that the program requires to continue offering confidential care to patients of all ages at no cost.

Virtual participants were able to log their miles each day on GBMC’s website or on social media to contribute to the event. This year’s walk exceeded expectations, with participants collectively walking and running more than 8,600 miles.

All proceeds from this event directly benefit the SAFE program. Registered nurses on GBMC’s SAFE & DV unit are specifically trained and certified by the Maryland Board of Nursing to provide services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Increasing awareness of these important issues that impact our community helps further the mission of this program to reduce and ultimately end such crimes.