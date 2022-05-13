GBMC Healthcare raises money with annual ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes’ event

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center helped raise more than $100,000 as it hosted the seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes April 23 on the GBMC campus in Towson and as a virtual component throughout April.
Walk a Mile in Their Shoes brought the community together during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April to support GBMC’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence (DV) Program, the region’s most comprehensive sexual assault, sexual abuse, and domestic violence treatment center. The event provides the critical funding that the program requires to continue offering confidential care to patients of all ages at no cost.
Virtual participants were able to log their miles each day on GBMC’s website or on social media to contribute to the event. This year’s walk exceeded expectations, with participants collectively walking and running more than 8,600 miles.
All proceeds from this event directly benefit the SAFE program. Registered nurses on GBMC’s SAFE & DV unit are specifically trained and certified by the Maryland Board of Nursing to provide services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Increasing awareness of these important issues that impact our community helps further the mission of this program to reduce and ultimately end such crimes.
Fred Chan, M.D., center, right, the Walk a Mile event chair and chief medical information officer of GBMC HealthCare, makes his way down the course on the GBMC campus in Towson. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
Sodexo Transport operation managers at GBMC HealthCare employees Anthony Anderson, left, and Gaurav Vasson participate in the Walk a Mile event. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
Members of Greater Baltimore Medical Center’s SAFE & DV Program team pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
Members of the One Love Club at Towson High School play around with some bubbles at the Walk a Mile event. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
GBMC Board Member Bonnie Stein addresses the participants of the seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraising event. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
Laura Clary, MSN, RN, FNE-A/P, SANE-A, the clinical program manager of the , Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence (DV) Program, talks to the crowd. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)
John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, President and CEO of GBMC Healthcare, addresses the participants of the seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraising event. (Photo courtesy of Greater Baltimore Medical Center)