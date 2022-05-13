Maryland Tech Council unveils winners of 34th annual industry awards

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, announced the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards Thursday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

The event, which honored companies, executives, students and educators in 15 categories, marked the first in-person gathering for the Industry Awards Celebration since 2019.

The award winners were:

Venture Mentor Service Volunteer of the Year

Janet Hall

Venture Mentor Service Company of the Year

Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Technologies LLC

Advocate of the Year

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Scholarship Winners

Aiden Sachs – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland

Beatrice Chung – Computer Sciences, University of Maryland

Bryson Ostrum – Engineering/STEM, Washington College

Ishan Dutta – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland

Donovan Peyton – Biology, University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Rebecca Williams – Integrated Science-Neuroscience, Salisbury University

Kelly Kameni-Ngotcho – IT/Computer Sciences, University of Maryland

Melissa Guillen – Civil Engineering, University of Maryland

STEM Educators of the Year

Jennifer Blum – Third Grade, Smithsburg Elementary School, Smithsburg

Breese Gearhart – First Grade, Jonathan Hager Elementary School, Hagerstown

CEO of the Year – Government Contracting

Daniel Ra, Founder & CEO, Red Alpha LLC

CEO of the Year – Life Sciences

Kenneth Mills, President & CEO, REGENXBIO

CEO of the Year – Technology

Todd Marks, Founder & CEO, Mindgrub Technologies

Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year

Cartesian Therapeutics

Emerging Technology Company of the Year

N5 Sensors Inc.

Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50 million)

Alpha Omega Integration

Government Contracting Company of the Year ($50 million and Above)

Global Alliant, Inc.

Life Sciences Company of the Year

BD

Technology Company of the Year

Catalyte

ICON Award

Rene Lavigne, President & CEO, Iron Bow Technologies