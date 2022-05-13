Maryland Tech Council unveils winners of 34th annual industry awards

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, announced the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards Thursday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
The event, which honored companies, executives, students and educators in 15 categories, marked the first in-person gathering for the Industry Awards Celebration since 2019.
The award winners were:
Venture Mentor Service Volunteer of the Year
Janet Hall
Venture Mentor Service Company of the Year
Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Technologies LLC
Advocate of the Year
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Scholarship Winners
Aiden Sachs – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland
Beatrice Chung – Computer Sciences, University of Maryland
Bryson Ostrum – Engineering/STEM, Washington College
Ishan Dutta – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland
Donovan Peyton – Biology, University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Rebecca Williams – Integrated Science-Neuroscience, Salisbury University
Kelly Kameni-Ngotcho – IT/Computer Sciences, University of Maryland
Melissa Guillen – Civil Engineering, University of Maryland
STEM Educators of the Year
Jennifer Blum – Third Grade, Smithsburg Elementary School, Smithsburg
Breese Gearhart – First Grade, Jonathan Hager Elementary School, Hagerstown
CEO of the Year – Government Contracting
Daniel Ra, Founder & CEO, Red Alpha LLC
CEO of the Year – Life Sciences
Kenneth Mills, President & CEO, REGENXBIO
CEO of the Year – Technology
Todd Marks, Founder & CEO, Mindgrub Technologies
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year
Cartesian Therapeutics
Emerging Technology Company of the Year
N5 Sensors Inc.
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50 million)
Alpha Omega Integration
Government Contracting Company of the Year ($50 million and Above)
Global Alliant, Inc.
Life Sciences Company of the Year
BD
Technology Company of the Year
Catalyte
ICON Award
Rene Lavigne, President & CEO, Iron Bow Technologies