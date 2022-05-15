Pam Carter | UMGC

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) appointed Pam Carter, PhD, dean and vice president of the School of Business.

The Silver Spring resident brings more than 20 years of higher education leadership experience to the position — she served in both administrative and faculty roles at various institutions — along with industry operations experience in the private sector.

She served most recently as dean of business and technology at the Community College of Philadelphia, and prior to that as assistant dean and director of curriculum development in the School of Business and Technology Management at Northcentral University in California. She served on the faculty of North Carolina A&T State University—as an associate professor and as chair of the Department of Management—and on the faculty of Florida State University, the University of Oklahoma and Northern Virginia Community College.

Carter holds a Bachelor of Individualized Studies from George Mason University, an MBA from University of Maryland, College Park and a doctorate in business administration with concentrations in management information systems and organizational behavior from Florida State University.

Carter also maintains professional certifications in human resource management, information systems and project management, as well as a certificate in online education design and delivery from the Sloan Consortium. Her research has been published in peer-reviewed journal including MIS Quarterly, Journal of Organizational and End User-Computing and Communications of the ACM.