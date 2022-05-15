R. Alan Butler | Erickson Senior Living

R. Alan Butler, CEO of Erickson Senior Living, was elected chairperson of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Board of Directors.

Butler replaces Chip DiPaula, who stepped down from the board in March. He was first appointed to the UMMS Board of Directors in 2014 and has served as chairperson of the Finance Committee since 2019.

For the past two years, Butler has also served as a member of the board of directors at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the system’s flagship academic hospital in downtown Baltimore.

Prior to becoming CEO of Erickson Senior Living in 2010, Butler spent 14 years as treasurer of Allegis Group Inc., one of the largest talent management companies in the world. His diverse leadership career includes holding various credit and lending positions at Bank of America and its predecessor banks from 1986 to 1996.

Elections for other UMMS Board of Directors officers (vice chair, secretary, treasurer, president) will take place at the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting in June.