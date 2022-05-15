The Daily Record announces 2022 Health Care Heroes winners

The Daily Record has announced the 2022 Health Care Heroes winners.

As home to several renowned medical and federal institutions, Maryland is a national leader in health care research and development. The Health Care Heroes Awards honor those individuals and organizations who have made an impact on the quality of health care within the state.

Health Care Heroes will be presented in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Community Outreach/Education Hero (individual and organization), COVID-19 Heroes (individual and organization), Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Physician Assistant of the Year, Physician of the Year and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year.

“This year’s Health Care Heroes go above and beyond to improve the quality of health care in Maryland. These honorees have worked tirelessly throughout their careers but with even more urgency and passion over the past two years during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record.

“The 2022 Health Care Heroes are innovators, caregivers, listeners, administrators, healers and individuals who go above and beyond to improve the quality of health care in Maryland. They have made significant strides within the health care community, and they stand out from their peers. The Daily Record is pleased honor their exemplary efforts.”

The winners will be honored through video rollouts, social media and print and digital coverage June 23-30. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the June 24 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

To secure a sponsorship as part of the video rollouts, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.

The Event Sponsor is the Maryland Hospital Association.

For a complete list of winners and more information visit thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes/.