ALEXANDER & CLEAVER, P.A. v. MARYLAND ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions May 16, 2022

Contracts — Breach — Amended complaint

Alexander & Cleaver, P.A. (“A&C”), appellant, filed suit against appellee Maryland Association for Justice, Inc. (“MAJ”) in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County alleging that MAJ breached a contract for lobbying services that A&C was to provide. MAJ moved to dismiss, or alternatively for summary judgment, claiming, among other things, that A&C did “not set forth any actionable claims and [the complaint] must be dismissed as a matter of law.”

Read the opinion

