ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL

The Office of General Counsel for Prince George’s County Public Schools is seeking applicants for Associate General Counsel. The incumbent will be primarily responsible for providing counsel on special education and 504 matters. Familiarity with state and federal laws governing public education preferred as well as administrative hearing experience.

To apply and to see other opportunities, please visit PGCPS’ careers page at www.PGCPS.org. PGCPS is an equal opportunity employer.

