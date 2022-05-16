Industrial vehicles manufacturer announces White Marsh facility

Another company is joining the growing slate of manufacturers in Baltimore County. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a New Jersey-based company aiming to be a pioneer in the development of electronic industrial vehicles, plans to open its newest facility in White Marsh in July of this year.

The company will lease 54,000 square feet of manufacturing space at 5301 Nottingham Drive, one of two buildings at a 52-acre business park known as Nottingham Ridge Logistics Center. The site was sold by Atapco Properties and Chesapeake Real Estate Group in 2020 to an undisclosed buyer for $71.65 million.

The firm anticipates steadily growing its staff, but did not specify the number of workers that will eventually work at the new facility. A representative for the company did not reply to The Daily Record’s request for comment.

Greenland completed a national search process to find a location for their manufacturing facility. The firm had previously decided on Maryland earlier this year, before settling on the site in Baltimore County.

“We are excited and confident in our decision to build out in Maryland, given our extensive selection process. As we have moved forward, our selection has been validated each step of the way. The governor’s team and local officials clearly share in our vision and enthusiasm for electrification and understand the positive implications on job creation, economic benefit and to Greenland specifically,” the company’s CEO, Raymond Wang, said in a press release. “Having such committed and supportive partners is essential to our long-term success and ability to quickly ramp our new manufacturing facility in support of the strong customer demand for our industrial electric vehicles.”

The company plans to take advantage of the More Jobs for Marylanders program, which offers tax credits to manufacturers that create jobs in the state.

“We welcome Greenland Technologies’ new U.S. manufacturing operations to Maryland and are thrilled to see the company’s vision come to life at its location in Baltimore County,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a press release. “Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the Mid-Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation.”

The company launched in 2006 in China under the name Zhongchai Machinery, providing transmission and drivetrain systems for machinery and equipment such as forklifts. The company eventually became a top supplier of these systems, providing them to over 100 forklift manufacturers in China, according to its website.

Greenland entered the electric industrial vehicle market in 2021 with the goal of introducing its own line of electric forklifts and expanding in North America.

The industrial equipment manufacturer is only the latest in a series of manufacturing plants that have recently announced openings in Baltimore County. Just over a month ago, a bottling company based in California said it plans to construct a manufacturing plant at Tradepoint Atlantic, a manufacturing and logistics hub in Sparrows Point.

Prior to that, a company that produces medical gloves announced in March that it was moving its manufacturing operations to Tradepoint Atlantic.