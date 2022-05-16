Jennica Larrison | U. of Baltimore

Jennica Larrison, associate professor in the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore, is the winner of the 2022 President’s Faculty Award.

She will be honored at a luncheon in the coming months.

This meritorious award is the highest that The University of Baltimore’s president may bestow upon a member of the faculty and is based on letters of nomination from the deans to a selection committee in the Office of the Provost. It is made annually to an individual who reflects the faculty’s highest standards, and who has made significant contributions to the University and its educational mission, through teaching; research; scholarly or creative activity; and service.

Larrison has been a member of the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) faculty since 2014, teaching both graduate courses in the Global Affairs and Human Security program and undergraduate courses in the Policy, Politics and International Affairs program.

In his nomination letter for Prof. Larrison, fellow SPIA faculty member Prof. Alan Lyles wrote: “Dr. Larrison is that rare individual who excels across the three main faculty functions of teaching, research, and service.