Kirsten Gettys Downs | HPRP

Kirsten Gettys Downs was named executive director of the Homeless Persons Representation Project Inc. (HPRP), a nonprofit in Baltimore with a mission to end homelessness in Maryland.

Downs joins the nonprofit with more than 10 years of experience in organizational management and strategic planning through her involvement with national, statewide and local strategy development within the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to name a few.