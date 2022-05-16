Marriott International launches Travel Media Network

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International, Inc., Monday announced the launch of the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers, enabling curated content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey. To power its network of owned channels, Marriott is exclusively collaborating with Yahoo, an industry-leading unified stack advertising platform.

The Marriott Media Network initially will offer brand advertisers exposure to travelers in the U.S. and Canada, ultimately expanding to travelers globally including all the more than 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy, the company’s award-winning travel program.

The network is expected to feature premium inventory spanning its owned channels including display, mobile, video, email and digital out-of-home (in-room television and digital screens) when fully deployed. For brand advertisers, the Marriott Media Network will offer an unprecedented combination of scale and personalized media to an audience of in-demand, high-intent travelers.

For travelers, tailored brand experiences will drive smarter purchase decisions and a more fulfilling travel experience. The Marriott Media Network will provide travelers with relevant products and services during their travel journey, including throughout their path of purchase, pre-arrival and during their stay.