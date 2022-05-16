MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF PHYSICIANS v. KAYVON MODJARRAD, M.D.

Administrative law — Maryland State Board of Physicians — Disciplinary charge
A distinguished research physician made an inadvertent error in responding to a confusing question on an application to renew his license to practice medicine. Although the physician corrected the error as soon as he had actual knowledge that it had occurred, the Maryland State Board of Physicians pursued disciplinary charges against him.
