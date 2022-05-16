Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF PHYSICIANS v. KAYVON MODJARRAD, M.D.

By: Unreported Opinions May 16, 2022

Administrative law — Maryland State Board of Physicians — Disciplinary charge

A distinguished research physician made an inadvertent error in responding to a confusing question on an application to renew his license to practice medicine. Although the physician corrected the error as soon as he had actual knowledge that it had occurred, the Maryland State Board of Physicians pursued disciplinary charges against him.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo