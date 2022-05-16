Md. Stem Cell Research Commission awards more than $7M

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission announced Monday it will grant $7,067,409 in award funding to innovative research that will strengthen and advance stem cell treatments and technologies in Maryland.

Awardees submitted proposals to the Commission in response to its Request for Applications (RFAs) for its second round of funding cycle in 2022.

Recipients include 24 scientists accelerating research at Johns Hopkins University, Britecyte, Inc., RenOVAte Biosciences, Inc., RoosterBio, Inc., and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The Commission has also issued a RFAs for its first round of funding for fiscal year 2023 and is looking to continue accelerating cutting-edge research and cures through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF).

Established under the Maryland Stem Cell Research Act of 2006, MSCRF promotes state-funded stem cell research and cures through grants to both public and private entities in Maryland. MSCRF has a current budget of $20.5 million for FY2023.