Patrick Short | Franklin & Prokopik

Patrick Short has joined the workers’ comp team in the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik.

Before joining F&P, Short was an assistant state’s attorney for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office (BCSAO). He joined the BCSAO while in law school as an intern and was eventually promoted to the Felony Narcotics unit, where he prosecuted felony drug and felony gun possession cases in the Circuit Court. As an assistant state’s attorney, Short appeared in court multiple times a week and handled heavy and complex caseloads.

Short graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law. While in law school, Short worked on and off at the BCSAO in various positions. He interned with the BCSAO in the Misdemeanor Jury Trial unit in his first year. In his second year, he practiced as a Rule 19 student-attorney in the Criminal Practice Clinic, where he handled various misdemeanor criminal and serious traffic cases. In his third year, he worked as a law clerk on the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) project and as a law clerk in the Felony Gun Violence Enforcement Division unit.