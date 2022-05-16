Reward offered in Baltimore shooting that killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE — A $16,000 reward is being offered for information on the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance.

WBAL-TV reports that police announced an $8,000 reward Sunday afternoon. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced the state is matching the reward.

Yahmell Montague and Angel Morgan Heather Smith were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore as they sat in a car.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the man was in the driver’s seat and the woman was a passenger when another car pulled up next to them as they parked. The driver of the other car got out and fired while someone else fired from the passenger window, Harrison said.

They were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they died. Smith gave birth to her child and died a short time later, police said.

Police said the newborn baby is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.