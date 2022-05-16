Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SAGRES CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION v. WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION

By: Unreported Opinions May 16, 2022

Administrative law — Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission — Appellate jurisdiction

This case arises from a contract for excavation and water main relocation services between Sagres Construction Corp. (“Sagres”), a contractor, and the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (“WSSC”), an administrative agency. While working on the project, Sagres encountered an underground duct bank and subsurface rock conditions. Sagres submitted two claims to WSSC’s designated Engineer for additional payment and time extensions for the extra work it performed related to the conditions. The Engineer denied both claims.

