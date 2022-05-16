Taylor D. Stetson and Timothy Utz | NWSB Bank

Community Banking Managers Taylor D. Stetson and Timothy Utz was recently promoted to assistant vice president at NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank.

In the role of community banking manager, he is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff.

Stetson joined NWSB Bank in 2020 as community banking manager for the Mount Airy Office. Stetson has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry in the areas of community banking, sales management, lending, and fraud operations and reporting.

He was born in Manchester and is a graduate of North Carroll High School in Hampstead. Stetson earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He participates in Launch Carroll, a young professionals networking group affiliated with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and community fundraising events such as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Stetson resides in Westminster with his wife, Melissa Sue Konze, and their two children.

Utz joined NWSB Bank in 2018 as community banking manager for the College Square Office located at 444 WMC Drive, in Westminster. Utz has more than 15 years of banking experience, specializing in management, consumer lending, and business banking.

He is a graduate of Westminster High School, and earned an Associate of Arts in general studies from Carroll Community College.

Utz participates in Launch Carroll, a young professionals networking group affiliated with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and coordinates NWSB Bank’s participation in the Holiday Hope fundraising campaign hosted by the Carroll County Times. He resides in Westminster with his wife, Emily, and their two children.