The Daily Record receives 19 awards, including 4 Best in Show, in MDDC contest

The Daily Record has received 19 awards in the 2021 Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association annual journalism competition, including four Best in Show designations.

Government affairs reporter Bryan P. Sears took first and second place for state government reporting for stories that examined how the General Assembly would operate under COVID-19 restrictions during the legislative session and how privacy concerns were preventing local governments from instituting vaccination passports.

“We are proud of the work our talented journalists do and the commitment they show every day to serve our community,” said Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record. “It’s gratifying to see this recognition.”

The awards covered work that was published in 2021, with news organizations competing in 85 categories across seven divisions based on audience size and frequency of publication. Best in Show category awards included entries in all divisions. Entries were judged by news media professionals at the Missouri Press Association.

The Daily Record awards are:

Best in Show:

Sloane Brown in editorial blog/video for her “Off the Record with Sloane Brown” video interviews.

The staff of The Daily Record for new business concept/wild card for the newspaper’s Power Lists.

Patrick Brannan for in-paper advertiser-driven special product for “Homegrown Harford.”

Patrick Brannan and Wendy Martin for custom publication for “Way to Be 2021.”

First Place

Brian Compere and Jason Whong for news-driven informational graphics for COVID-19 data visualizations.

Brian Compere and Jason Whong for best use of interactive media for COVID-19 data visualizations.

Bryan P. Sears for state government coverage for a story on how coronavirus precautions would affect the General Assembly’s 2021 operations.

The newspaper’s Generation J.D. blog and contributor Jessica Markham for online blog commentary.

Patrick Brannan, Bryan P. Sears and Nicole Haggard for news-driven special section for “Eye on Annapolis 2021.”

Second Place