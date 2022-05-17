FEATURED MOVER | Phil Campbell, Luminis Health

Phil Campbell was named chief technology officer/vice president of information technology infrastructure and support at Luminis Health.

Campbell will oversee the following: IT Infrastructure and Networking, IT Support Services and Helpdesk, Biomedical Engineering and Support, Telecommunication Operations and Support. Campbell is no stranger to healthcare or Annapolis. Most recently, he worked in health care marketing at Windstream. Before that, he was the chief information officer at CalvertHealth.

As a veteran, he served different capacities in the U.S. Navy, including deputy chief information officer at the Naval Academy. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

ABOUT PHIL CAMPBELL

Resides in:

Huntingtown

Education:

Bachelor of Science in English from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis; MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would be a biomedical engineer – my paternal grandfather was hugely impactful on me as a kid, but he had a very serious heart condition. As a youngster, I designed an artificial heart, powered by compressed air, in an effort to try to help him. I miss him.

Favorite vacation:

I’ve lived on four continents and visited six. Tough to pick a favorite, but I’d have to say New Caledonia ranks up there.

When I want to relax, I … :

Either read or do woodworking. I read lots of genres but prefer the classics because the authors were craftspeople. I like to make outdoor furniture (more forgiving for my amateur skills), but have also made some practical improvements in the house (Hint to married male woodworkers everywhere: a makeover of your wife’s closet does wonders for your freedom to buy tools.)

Favorite book:

“The Count of Monte Cristo,” by Alexandre Dumas. A masterpiece of justice, introspection and redemption.

Favorite quotation:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Not just an endorsement of teamwork, but rather a guide for making leadership decisions.