Kathy Klausmeier | Md. Senate

Maryland Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, D-Baltimore is the winner of The Arc Baltimore’s annual Public Service Award.

Presented during The Arc’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception, The Public Service Award recognizes individuals or groups that advance The Arc’s mission by increasing public awareness and advancing the rights and quality of life for persons with developmental disabilities.

Through her years in public service, Klausmeier has always listened to the voices in the developmental disabilities community. She has sought further understanding of funding needs and responded with support to help providers like The Arc stay ahead of minimum wage hikes mandated by the state.