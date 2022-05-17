MGH moves marketing agency headquarters to Hunt Valley

MGH, a full-service marketing and communications agency that has called Owings Mills home for more than two decades, Tuesday announced it has moved its headquarters to a new 20,000-square-foot space in Hunt Valley.

Located in the Hunt Valley Towne Center, the fully renovated and redesigned office space, previously occupied by Greetings & Readings, leaves room for further team expansion as the agency’s client roster continues to grow on a national and international level.

The new modern and industrial-style office space – designed by NFD Interior Design in partnership with MGH Chief Creative Officer Dave Wassell – promotes a balance of openness and privacy, with both individual workspaces and gathering spaces for employees to collaborate.

Three conference rooms feature top-of-the-line technology for video conferencing meetings with clients and team members nationwide. Each meeting or collaboration space is named after a famous author as a nod to the previous occupant, including Ernest Hemingway and Maya Angelou.

The new office also has a focus on family and includes a wellness room in support of working new mothers, as well as a kids only space for children of employees for when parents may bring their children into work. The office is located next to a Light Rail stop and in the center of retail stores, a Wegman’s grocery store, restaurants and more.

Other notable features include a mural painted by popular local Baltimore artists Jessie and Katey, who have designed murals for Starbucks and Facebook; a Rubik’s Cube art installation made up of 600 Rubik’s Cubes, a nod to MGH’s agility and problem solving skills; custom conference room tables made by Baltimore woodworking company Sandtown Furniture Co.; a designated photography and video studio; and a fully equipped video editing suite.