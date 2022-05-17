ADVERTISEMENT

WC ATTORNEY WANTED FOR IMMEDIATE OPENING:

Established Baltimore Personal Injury Firm has an immediate opening for an ambitious and hungry Maryland Workers Compensation Attorney. We are paying above market salary, great benefits, and commission on cases resolved. If anyone knows a leader who has an interest in running a busy workers comp. department with serious growth potential, have them call my cell at 443-854-2471 or email me at sheisler@injurylawyermd.com

