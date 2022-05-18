Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AZIZ NALLA SECK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions May 18, 2022

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Improper vouching

In the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a jury found Aziz Nalla Seck, appellant, guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine. As to the possession with intent to distribute conviction, the court sentenced appellant to five years of imprisonment, with all but three years suspended and eighteen months of supervised probation. The possession of cocaine conviction was merged for sentencing purposes. Appellant raises two questions for our review …

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo