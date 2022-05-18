AZIZ NALLA SECK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Improper vouching

In the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a jury found Aziz Nalla Seck, appellant, guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine. As to the possession with intent to distribute conviction, the court sentenced appellant to five years of imprisonment, with all but three years suspended and eighteen months of supervised probation. The possession of cocaine conviction was merged for sentencing purposes. Appellant raises two questions for our review …

