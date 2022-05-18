Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CARL MICHAEL MATULEWICZ v. INDIAN ACRES CLUB OF CHESAPEAKE BAY, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions May 18, 2022

Civil litigation — Order of default — Abuse of discretion

This appeal arises from a dispute between Appellant, Carl Michael Matulewicz (“Mr. Matulewicz”), and Appellee, Indian Acres Club of Chesapeake Bay, Inc., (“IAC”). The underlying dispute concerns the assessment of membership dues and other charges which Mr. Matulewicz owed to IAC for his ownership of two campground parcels operated by IAC.

Read the opinion

