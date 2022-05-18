ADVERTISEMENT

COMPUTER PROFESSIONALS FOR MD BASED IT FIRM

“Sr. Software Developer to Plan, design, develop, test, enhance, customize and co-ordinate activities to implement advance software module components in complex computing environments on different O/S using latest tools and technologies. Software Developer to Design, develop, create, test and modify computer applications software and specialized utility programs using MS SCCM, GPO, .Net, WSUS, PXE and Scripting. Analyze user needs, align with data gathered and develop solutions. Travel and/or relocation for short periods to various unanticipated client locations within USA may be required for both positions.”

Apply with 2 copies of resume to HR, Q9 Software LLC, 13230 Executive Park Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874.

