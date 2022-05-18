Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs to bring indoor pickleball to Howard County

Entrepreneurial couple Denise and Will Richards, along with some private Howard County investors, signed a lease with May | Riegler Properties for 15,000 square feet of space at 9179 Red Branch Road to open Dill Dinkers, the first indoor Pickleball facility in Howard County.

Bill Harrison, senior vice president of Lee & Associates | Maryland and Eric Skogmo, Associate with Lee & Associates | Maryland represented the tenant in this lease transaction.

9179 Red Branch Road is a one-story building containing approximately 60,000 square feet of flex/industrial space. The building is within close proximity to MD Routes 29, 100 and 108 and approximately three miles from Interstate 95.

Dill Dinkers is expected to be open this fall. It will offer drop-in play, leagues and tournaments on six indoor Pickleball courts and private lessons will be offered from a team of certified professionals. Activities will be separated into men’s, women’s, co-ed and youth categories at different skill levels. In lieu of an onsite restaurant amenity, a rotation of local food trucks will provide freshly-prepared meals in an array of different cuisines.