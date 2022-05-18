Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

INKY, GoDaddy announce email security partnership

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2022

Inky, the cloud-based communication security platform based in College Park, Wednesday announced its partnership with GoDaddy Inc. to bring Inky’s anti-phishing and email assistant offering to customers of GoDaddy’s Advanced Email Security (AES) solution for Microsoft 365.

The new partnership replaces the prior advanced secure email gateway solution with INKY’s enhanced detection capabilities and dynamic banners, aiming to provide a safe and user-friendly email experience to hundreds of thousands of GoDaddy customers.

To remain at the forefront of protecting small businesses from email-borne threats, the two companies plan to continue their partnership to enhance email security for small businesses worldwide.

