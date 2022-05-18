ROBERT ZEMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Illegal sale of a firearm

A jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Harford County, found Robert Zeman, appellant, guilty of accessory after the fact to second degree murder; unlawfully wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun on or about his person; unlawfully possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime; and participating in the illegal sale of a regulated firearm.

Read the opinion