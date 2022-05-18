Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ROUNDTABLE WELLNESS, LLC v. NATALIE M. LAPRADE MARYLAND MEDICAL CANNABIS COMMISSION

By: Unreported Opinions May 18, 2022

Administrative law — Administrative mandamus — Substantial right

Roundtable Wellness, LLC (“Roundtable”) applied for grower and processor medical cannabis licenses from the Natalie M. Laprade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (the “Commission”). After the Commission informed Roundtable that it was not among the top tier of applicants, Roundtable filed suit against the Commission and individual commissioners in the Circuit Court for Charles County, seeking a writ of administrative mandamus, an injunction, and a declaratory judgment. The case eventually was transferred to the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the individual commissioners were dismissed, and the Commission moved to dismiss.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo