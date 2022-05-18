ROUNDTABLE WELLNESS, LLC v. NATALIE M. LAPRADE MARYLAND MEDICAL CANNABIS COMMISSION

Administrative law — Administrative mandamus — Substantial right

Roundtable Wellness, LLC (“Roundtable”) applied for grower and processor medical cannabis licenses from the Natalie M. Laprade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (the “Commission”). After the Commission informed Roundtable that it was not among the top tier of applicants, Roundtable filed suit against the Commission and individual commissioners in the Circuit Court for Charles County, seeking a writ of administrative mandamus, an injunction, and a declaratory judgment. The case eventually was transferred to the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the individual commissioners were dismissed, and the Commission moved to dismiss.

