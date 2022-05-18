Stevenson receives $1.3M bequest from estate of longtime accounting faculty member

Stevenson University announced Wednesday it received a $1.3 million bequest from the estate of the late Gilbert “Gil” Wegad, who founded Stevenson’s first program in accounting and served as an adjunct professor of accounting for nearly three decades.

Wegad’s bequest will be used to increase the endowment for a scholarship he established for Stevenson Nursing students and to support capital funding needs for campus expansion and improvements.

Born and raised in Maryland, Wegad was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who joined Stevenson (then Villa Julie College) in 1972 to establish an associate degree in accounting program at the request of former school President Carolyn Manuszak. He began teaching in 1974 and continued to work as a CPA during his tenure at Stevenson until his retirement in 2003.

Wegad’s generosity throughout the years has helped and will continue to help Stevenson students achieve their dreams. In 1998, Wegad established the Bertha G. Wegad RN Memorial Endowment Fund for Scholarships to Nursing Students. The scholarship honors his late wife Bertha, “Bert,” who died in 1998. The couple were married for more than 40 years.

Bert worked at Sinai Hospital, where she was a highly regarded pediatric nurse. In 2004, Wegad married for a second time, to Sara Sacks Diamond, who shared his interests in reading and travel. They both took immense pride in their Stevenson Nursing graduates and kept photos of each year’s scholarship recipient in a place of honor in their home. The Wegads enjoyed many happy years together in Florida until Sara died in 2019. Wegad then died in 2020.