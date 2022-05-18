Troy Townsend, Elizabeth Strychalski and Jamie Spangler | Md. Science Center

Troy Townsend, Ph.D., Elizabeth Strychalski, Ph.D. and Jamie Spangler, Ph.D. were all named a 2022 Outstanding Young Scientist by the Maryland Academy of Sciences and the Maryland Science Center.

Townsend is associate professor of chemistry and materials science at Saint Mary’s College of Maryland, has been named a 2022 Outstanding Young Scientist by the Maryland Academy of Sciences and the Maryland Science Center. Founder of his school’s Material Science Program, Townsend pursues the development of low-cost renewable solar energy technology through ink-jet printing of robust inorganic photovoltaics. Through discovery of a novel bathless metal-composite electroplating technique, he is producing glowing hand tools for the Navy with the goal of improving mission readiness.

Strychalski is a group leader in the cellular engineering group at NIST. She founded and leads the Cellular Engineering Group at NIST, working to provide a foundation of measurements needed to support the design and control of engineered function in living systems. She conducts high-impact research in the areas of engineering biology, synthetic biology, nano- and microelectromechanical systems and policy.

Spangler is an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and chemical & biomolecular engineering at Johns Hopkins University. He is pioneering new research directions in the field of biomolecular engineering by developing innovative tools to interrogate and manipulate biology at the level of proteins. Her lab is at the cutting edge of molecular medicine, advancing new therapies from the discovery and design phases all the way through clinical translation, particularly for targeted treatment of diseases ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.