Capital Funding Group closes $11.26M in financing for Calif. skilled nursing facility

Capital Funding Group (CFG) on Thursday announced the closing of $11.26 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Sacramento, California.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Long-Term Care Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

Capital Funding, a subsidiary of CFG Bank, is a leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, providing more than $2 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide since the inception of the LEAN program.