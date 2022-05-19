Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capital Funding Group closes $11.26M in financing for Calif. skilled nursing facility

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2022

Capital Funding Group (CFG) on Thursday announced the closing of $11.26 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Sacramento, California.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Long-Term Care Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

Capital Funding, a subsidiary of CFG Bank, is a leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, providing more than $2 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide since the inception of the LEAN program.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo