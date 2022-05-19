Chelsea Crawford | Brown Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Chelsea Crawford was named a Maryland Rising Star in the “General Litigation” category by Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of lawyers across the State of Maryland. Chelsea has been a fixture on the Rising Stars list each year since 2018.

Crawford joined Brown Goldstein in September 2015 and has maintained a diverse and growing civil litigation practice, including substantial work in wrongful conviction, police misconduct, and disability rights cases. She is also experienced in criminal defense, investigations, serious personal injury, and wrongful death cases.

In 2022, she and a team of BGL attorneys obtained $8 million on behalf of an exoneree’s estate. In 2021, she obtained a $6.5 million settlement on behalf of the family of Eric Sopp, an unarmed man in distress who was shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer. It was one of the largest settlements in Maryland and Baltimore County history. In 2020, she helped obtain nearly $8 million for two men wrongfully convicted and imprisoned after law enforcement officers planted drugs in their car.

In 2018, she was part of a team that obtained $9 million on behalf of a man wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for 21 years after Baltimore homicide detectives concealed exculpatory evidence.

Crawford was recognized as a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense – General Practice and Litigation – Labor and Employment for 2022. Chelsea is also active in several bar associations and organizations.