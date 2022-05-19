ADVERTISEMENT

CIRCUIT COURT ADMINISTRATOR (MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD)

Annual Salary and Benefits: $132,392 – $184,806

The Court Administrator is an executive level position. Working under the general direction of the Administrative Judge, the Court Administrator plans, organizes, and manages a broad and varied range of non-judicial operations for the Circuit Court to support the efficient and effective administration of judicial activities. Applicant must submit a job application, cover letter, and resume to lkushida@mcccourt.com. Application deadline is June 15, 2022.

Job applications and description may be found here: http://montgomerycountymd.gov/cct/careers.html

