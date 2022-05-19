MacKenzie Ventures elects new president, COO

The board of directors for MacKenzie Ventures LLC, the parent company for the Lutherville-based company’s eight operating divisions addressing all real estate asset classes and services, has elected Brendan O. Gill as its next president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Clark F. MacKenzie, who founded the company originally as MacKenzie and Associates in 1968, transitions to the position of founder and chairman emeritus.

Gary T. Gill, who joined the company in 1977 and was named president in 1986, will serve as chairman and CEO.

With more than 200 full-time real estate professionals and five offices, MacKenzie Ventures offers brokerage, asset management, debt and equity placement, construction management and market research support for institutional owners, investors, private companies and individuals.

After graduating from The University of Virginia, Gill initially worked as a leasing representative for Cushman & Wakefield before joining MacKenzie in 2006.

He began his career with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services as a sales and leasing associate before moving to a development role, and then to the property management and maintenance arm, where he rose to the position of president of MacKenzie Management Company, a title he will retain.

During his 16-year tenure, Gill expanded the property management division’s volume of managed properties to 10 million square feet of space across more than 130 properties, led the efforts to establish MacKenzie Investment Group, the commercial real estate development and investment component and currently chairs the company’s Information Technology Committee. Gill was also instrumental in creating and overseeing the company’s Pipers with a Purpose program, which supports programs and charities that benefit the local community.

From 2016 to 2018, Gill served as President of NAIOP Maryland, the state-wide association serving the interests of the commercial real estate industry.