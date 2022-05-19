Marcie Jones | Towson University

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2022

Marcie Jones was named director of strategic communications for the Towson University College of Business and Economics.

She is the owner and licensor of the Great Expectations clothing brand, author of six books on pregnancy and parenting and former consultant to Kimberly Clark’s Huggies brand.

She has a Master of Arts in integrative design from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Mills College in Oakland, California. She was named by the Maryland Daily Record in 2009 as an Influential Marylander in the field of communications for her work on the Baltimore Crime blog project.

 

